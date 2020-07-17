​​​​​​​Peru Challenges Brazil's Restrictions On Plastic Wrap Imports

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Peru has challenged Brazil's import restrictions on plastic wrap used in food packaging at the World Trade Organization, alleging that the measures are violating international trade rules. Peru's WTO delegation denounced Brazil's anti-dumping duties on imported polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, films as well as the country's treatment of imports generally, calling the anti-dumping duties "inconsistent" and the country's industrial import tax "unequal treatment." In its challenge to the anti-dumping duties, Peru argued that Brazil should have looked at the domestic price of PET film in Peru in reaching its determination and had failed to explain why it did not. "The measures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS