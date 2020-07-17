Commerce Hits S. Korean Cigarettes With Early Duties

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has assigned early duties at 5.48% on South Korean cigarette imports produced by the country's leading tobacco manufacturer, finding that the products are being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. Commerce preliminarily determined that the sole producer of fourth-tier South Korean cigarettes, Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., is dumping its products in the U.S. at a margin of 5.48%, handing a victory to the Coalition Against Korean Cigarettes, according to a July 15 decision released Thursday. The coalition petitioned Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission in December to investigate whether South Korean cigarette...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS