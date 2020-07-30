Shipowner Denies Liability For Damage In Steelmakers' Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 4:45 PM BST) -- The owner of a ship that transported steel for industrial powerhouse ThyssenKrupp said in a suit over allegedly damaged cargo that it delivered goods to the U.S. with reasonable care and no damage despite two breakdowns during its cross-Atlantic journey. SBI Jaguar Shipping Co. said that it took measures to ensure that its bulk carrier was seaworthy and took care to deliver the steel for ThyssenKrupp and more than two dozen other steel companies in 2018. The steelmakers and their insurers are suing the shipping group for £246,875 in damages, after they allegedly paid to rescue the boat and salvage the cargo when...

