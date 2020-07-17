PBM Group Loses Bid To Halt Okla. Law Pending Appeal

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma officials may enforce parts of a state law regulating pharmacy benefit managers while an industry group challenges the entire law at the Tenth Circuit, an Oklahoma federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones wrote in an order on Thursday that the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association needed to show the appeal's "likelihood of success" to obtain a stay pending that appeal. Judge Jones said the PCMA had "not shown a likelihood of success" in their argument that all of Oklahoma's Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the mandates of federal prescription drug...

