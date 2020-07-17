Measure To Split Pa. Court Seats Seen As Political Play

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A recently advanced measure to divide seats on Pennsylvania's three statewide appellate courts between new elective districts would cast a political pall over decision-making and undermine foundational concepts of judicial independence, attorneys and legal scholars have told Law360. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1594929486308'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='527px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Republican backers of the proposed constitutional amendment, which won initial approval in the General Assembly on Wednesday, say that divvying up seats would give residents outside of the state's major population centers around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh a greater voice in who gets to serve on...

