EPA Gets Broad Backing For Emissions Rule At DC Circ.

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A swath of energy industry players, environment and public health advocates and both red and blue states have lined up in the D.C. Circuit to defend the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule governing power plant emissions, which some coal groups are fighting to dismantle. Though they're often on opposing sides, trade groups, nonprofits and states presented a united front on Thursday in a deluge of respondent-intervenor briefing backing the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions through its Affordable Clean Energy rule. The Trump administration finalized the ACE rule in June 2019 to replace the more stringent Obama-era Clean Power Plan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS