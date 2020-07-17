9th Circ. Clears Insurer From Covering Vacuum Co. Settlement

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has sided with Scottsdale Insurance Co. in its dispute with a vacuum maker over coverage of a trade secrets suit, saying the insurance company was right to ask for reimbursement of defense and settlement costs after determining that the suit didn't fall under its policy. In an unpublished opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment in California federal court against PTB Sales Inc., saying the suit falls under three different exclusions in the policy. The dispute stems from a suit in which vacuum equipment maker Brooks Automation Inc. alleged that PTB hired its former employees and used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS