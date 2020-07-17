8th Circ. Won't Revisit Split Ruling On Truck Driver Recruits

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit declined to rethink a split panel decision reviving claims that TransAm Trucking Inc. improperly poached long-haul truck drivers bound by contract to rival CRST Expedited Inc., allowing the case to move forward in Iowa federal court. Last month, TransAm had urged the full circuit court to rehear a three-judge panel's May ruling, which the company said hampers competition for trucking jobs by allowing CRST's noncompete provisions to stand. But the Eighth Circuit denied TransAm's petition for both an en banc rehearing and a rehearing by the panel in a brief order on Thursday. The panel previously found by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS