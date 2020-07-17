Del Monte Shouldn't Get $16M From Fruit Grower, Judge Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Thursday rejected Del Monte's request to fine a Costa Rican fruit grower $16 million for violating an order to stop growing and selling a particular pineapple variety, but did recommend awarding Del Monte its fees and costs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis said Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA presented no evidence that it had attempted to comply with an injunction ordering it to either destroy the pineapple stock or sell it exclusively to Del Monte. "In fact, the opposite has been shown: Inprotsa knew of the injunctions, knew that it had been ordered to destroy...

