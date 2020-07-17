Creek Chief Opposes Federal Law On Okla. Jurisdiction

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The leader of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, which recently won a U.S. Supreme Court decision finding its Oklahoma reservation still exists, said Friday that he didn't support a deal backed by the state and other tribes that would invite Congress to pass a law sorting out their areas of jurisdiction. Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill said in a letter to tribal citizens Friday that the tribe "is not in agreement with" an agreement-in-principle announced Thursday, ostensibly reached by the state of Oklahoma and all of the so-called Five Tribes of Oklahoma, which include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and...

