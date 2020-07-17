Instacart Says Uber's Cornershop Stole Product Photos

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Instacart has accused grocery delivery competitor Cornershop of scraping its platform and stealing thousands of copyrighted product images, descriptions, pricing data and more in a "brazen" scheme that Cornershop has carried out "with striking audacity," according to a suit filed in Texas federal court. Cornershop Technologies Inc., which launched in Chile in 2015, has even acknowledged this practice in its job descriptions, Instacart said in its complaint Thursday. Cornershop posted job ads for engineering positions in Texas with "scrap[ing] ... catalogs" as part of the job duties and "advanced scraping" among the required skills, include according to the suit. Uber acquired...

