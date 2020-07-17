Shearman Adds Insolvency Partner In London

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 6:49 PM BST) -- Law firm Shearman & Sterling has nabbed a new partner in financial restructuring and insolvency from Weil Gotshal & Manges for its London office. Shearman & Sterling LLP said Thursday it has hired Alex Wood, an attorney with experience advising companies, financial institutions, hedge funds and credit funds on restructurings and insolvencies, as a partner. "We are very pleased to welcome Alex as a financial restructuring and insolvency partner in London," Fred Sosnick, leader of the firm's financial restructuring & insolvency team, said. "His entrepreneurial approach, knowledge of the market and technical expertise are a perfect fit with our global platform,"...

