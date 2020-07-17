Energy Parts Co. Urges NJ Court To Hear $26M Tax Credit Row

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- An energy equipment manufacturer urged a New Jersey court to reject the state Economic Development Authority's bid to dismiss the manufacturer's claims that the agency is unlawfully withholding $26 million in tax credits, accusing the state of stalling. No state law or precedent supports the EDA's arguments that Holtec International's claims aren't ripe while the agency reviews why the company failed to disclose in 2014 that it was previously debarred in another state, the EDA told Mercer County Superior Court on Thursday. Holtec said the EDA's failure to disburse the 2018 credits financially harms the company, and asked the court to expedite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS