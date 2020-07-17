Rare Disease Biotech Nabs $400M In Financing

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Amicus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company in commercial and developmental stages for its various planned treatments for genetic disorders, said Friday it had raised $400 million in credit financing from a British investment group. Cranbury, New Jersey-based Amicus Therapeutics Inc. said in the statement that it had entered a $400 million credit facility with London-based Hayfin Capital Management and that it will use the proceeds for corporate purposes to refinance existing debt and product development. "Today's agreement with Hayfin has provided us a path to attain profitability without the need to access the equity markets," John Crowley, Amicus chairman and CEO, said...

