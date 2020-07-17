PTAB Wipes Out Media Streaming Patent Again

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has nixed a WAG Acquisition LLC media streaming patent for the second time after the Federal Circuit sent the case back to the board, determining on remand that an earlier patent anticipates the claimed invention. The Federal Circuit had said the board's decision rested on a misinterpreted term in the patent, but Thursday's board decision said that WAG's patent, which was challenged by WebPower Inc. and several adult entertainment companies, is still invalid under the Federal Circuit's corrected construction of the term. The term at issue is "rate," as it pertains to the speed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS