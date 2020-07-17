Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ComEd To Pay $200M For Bribery Tied To Ill. House Speaker

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. will pay $200 million to end an investigation into a yearslong bribery scheme, admitting it arranged jobs and other benefits for allies of the Illinois speaker of the house in exchange for him supporting its push to change utility regulation, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.

ComEd will pay $200 million to end an investigation into bribery that benefited "Public Official A," identified as the Illinois speaker of the house, implicating Democrat Mike Madigan. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) ComEd, an Exelon subsidiary and the largest electric utility in Illinois, entered a deferred prosecution agreement in which it acknowledged the benefits...

