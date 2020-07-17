German Watchdog Raises Red Flags On Smart TV Privacy

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Germany's antitrust and consumer protection watchdog raised concerns Friday that the rise of smart TVs has opened the door to numerous threats to privacy and fair competition and has revealed holes in German laws meant to prevent consumer harm. Bundeskartellamt, the country's independent competition authority, published a report indicating that even though the devices bring conveniences to users, a sector inquiry found that smart TV devices "can also be used to collect large amounts of data on consumers and their usage behavior." "Providers of smart TVs could use these for advertising purposes, even if they are not yet exploiting their full...

