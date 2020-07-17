White & Case Steers Health-Focused SPAC's $125M IPO

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Deerfield Management's third blank-check company with businessman Richard Barasch started trading Friday after raising $125 million in an initial public offering steered by White & Case LLP. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.'s units started trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFHTU, where they opened at $10.51 on Friday. Deerfield Healthcare priced 12.5 million units at $10 apiece on Thursday. The units consist of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of a redeemable warrant, with each full warrant allowing the holder to purchase a share of Class A common stock for $11.50. The company could raise additional funds...

