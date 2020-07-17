Texas Justices Won't Hear Recycling Rivalry Case Questions

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday stayed away from a trade secrets dispute between scrap-metal recycling companies, declining to review whether the case should have been dumped under a state law that allows for early dismissal of lawsuits that attempt to stifle defendants' First Amendment rights. Geomet Recycling LLC petitioned the high court in May, asking it to resolve conflicts between Texas' intermediate appellate courts on the definition of "common interest" and the criteria that communications must meet to be protected from lawsuits under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, according to court records. The Supreme Court's denial of Geomet's petition leaves...

