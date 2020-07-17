Comcar Nixes Ch. 11 Subsidiary Sale Over Truck Lien Issues

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Trucking company Comcar Industries Inc. terminated a proposed Chapter 11 sale of its concrete transportation business unit Friday, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that questions about liens on the unit's trucks were now in doubt. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Stuart Brown said the official committee of unsecured creditors had discovered during an investigation of the deal that truck trailers held by debtor affiliate CCC Transportation LLC were not encumbered by the liens of purchaser CWI Logistics LLC as previously believed. The transaction focused on the sale of three pieces of real property located in Florida to CWI in exchange for...

