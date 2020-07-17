Green Groups Doubt EPA Methylene Chloride Risk Evaluation

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Green groups teamed up with the United Steelworkers union on Thursday to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recently published risk evaluation for methylene chloride, saying the EPA underestimated the chemical's negative impacts. The EPA improperly found in its Toxic Substances Control Act evaluation, released in June, that methylene chloride does not present an unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment "under certain conditions of use" and failed to consider uses and exposure pathways, the Sierra Club and other groups said in a petition to review the agency's evaluation. "Instead of protecting workers from one of the most dangerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS