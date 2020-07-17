SmileDirect Loses Calif. Dental Board Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge followed through Thursday on his plans to toss SmileDirectClub's antitrust suit against the members of the state dental board, having concluded that what the teledentistry company calls anti-competitive harassment could really just be the regulator doing its job. In a one-paragraph order, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu adopted his July 9 tentative ruling tossing SmileDirect's lawsuit without leave to amend. Judge Wu's tentative ruling had said that while SmileDirect "may be able to convince a panel of the Ninth Circuit" that it has a claim, the same is not true of the instant court. SmileDirect has...

