DOJ Must Lead Effort To Upend Anti-LGBT Rules, Groups Say

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Civil rights groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union are pressing Attorney General William Barr to start enforcing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that federal anti-discrimination law covers LGBT workers by ordering federal agencies to yank guidance that isn't in line with the high court's rationale. 

The LGBT rights decision, known as Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, was in fact three consolidated cases, two of which involved gay workers and one that centered on a transgender funeral director, all of whom alleged they were illegally fired by their respective employers.The justices extended the reach of Title VII of the Civil...

