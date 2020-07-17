DC Circ. Partially Revives Asylum Limits For Abuse Victims

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit reinstated part of a Trump administration policy that made it harder for survivors of domestic and gang violence to win asylum, saying Friday that portion of the policy is not a formal rule courts can block. In a 2-1 ruling, the circuit court sided with the government's argument that there was "no general rule" against asylum claims from victims of abuse and violence by private actors and said the restrictions do not categorically bar their claims. The ruling delivers a blow to asylum advocates who had successfully convinced a lower court to block the policy in its entirety by arguing that the guidance paves...

