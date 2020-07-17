Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pizza Co. Can't Revive Trademark Suit Against UK 'Copycat'

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of an East Coast pizza chain's complaint accusing a Scottish restaurant of stealing its name, color scheme and even pizza shape, affirming a lower court's ruling that there is no "extraterritorial application" of trademark or copyright laws to the case.

IMAPizza, which operates the several "&pizza" locations in the U.S., accuses the overseas company At Pizza and its location in Scotland called "@pizza" of creating an unauthorized copycat version.

The panel's unanimous decision authored by Circuit Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg said the case "tests the limits" of the Copyright and Lanham Acts, but...

