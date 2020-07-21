NatWest Customer Can't Appeal Loss In Markets Rigging Suit

Law360, London (July 21, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- A London judge has blocked the owners of a luxury travel business from directly challenging his dismissal of their £8 million ($10.2 million) lawsuit against NatWest over an interest-rate rigging scandal, rejecting the claims because they were filed 13 days late. Chief Master Matthew Marsh refused an application by Boyse (International) Ltd. — a trust holding property investments for the owners of Best At Travel — to appeal findings that its High Court lawsuit, seeking compensation from the lender connected to two commercial real estate properties, fell outside a six-year statute of limitations. However, the master said the trust company could...

