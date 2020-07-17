Tribes Say Feds Can't Dodge 'Bad Men' Opioids Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of western Oklahoma have said the federal government's attempt to duck claims for harms stemming from drugmakers' prescription opioids amounts to a blatant rejection of the country's treaty obligations. The tribes on Thursday urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims not to toss their case for compensation over an alleged addiction conspiracy by drugmakers Purdue, Actavis and Janssen along with distributors and pharmacies. The federal government has wrongly sought to impose "federalism conundrums" as if the tribes were not sovereign, they claimed. "The case at bar does not present any issue related to a federal statute,"...

