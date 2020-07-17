Trump's ACA-Skirting Insurance Rule Survives At DC Circ.

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday declined to block the Trump administration from expanding short-term health insurance policy plans that skirt certain Affordable Care Act requirements, saying that Congress gave the government the legal authority to permit the lightly regulated policies. A three-judge panel's 2-1 decision shut down a coalition of health care groups attempting to undo a lower court's decision to scrap their challenge to a regulation allowing consumers to buy and renew "short-term, limited duration" health insurance for up to three years. The Obama administration's rules switched short-term policies in 2016 to only three months from 12-month periods. The panel...

