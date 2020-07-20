Commerce Sets Duties On Plastic From Oman And S. Korea

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has reached a final determination for duties on imports of plastic sheets used in food and medical equipment packaging from South Korea and Oman, concluding an 11-month investigation. Commerce finalized its anti-dumping duties on polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, sheet at 7.19% to 52.01% for South Korea and 4.74% for Oman, according to a fact sheet the department released Friday. The margins on Korean products were mostly unchanged from the previous round, with a minor decrease at the bottom end of the margins, down from an initial determination of 8.02% on defendant Jin Young Chemical Co. Ltd....

