Wireless Tech Co. Synapse's Stock Priced In Chancery Court

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor deemed that the value of wireless technology company Synapse Wireless Inc.'s stock in 2016 had dropped to a fraction of what it had been four years before, siding against a Synapse investor who claims he was owed $2.4 million for shares in connection to a 2016 buyout. In his opinion on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said Synapse's equity during McWane Inc.'s 2016 buyout was worth about $0.23 per share — a far cry from the approximate $4.19 per share that the investor, William Kruse, claimed it was worth. Given the per share appraisal, the vice chancellor said...

