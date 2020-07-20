Cannabis Regs: Mass. Floats Sweeping Update To Rules

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts pot regulators approved a sweeping set of draft rules Monday that would include greater powers for their executive director and a new process for insolvencies, while Washington recently scrapped an effort to address so-called license squatting. Here, Law360 takes stock of these and other developments in cannabis regulations. Mass. Floats New Powers for Regulatory Chief The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission on Monday approved draft regulations that would allow its executive director to grant certain approvals without a full vote, codify receiverships for insolvent companies and loosen restrictions on delivery licenses, among other things. The regulations are now headed for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS