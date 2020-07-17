3rd Circ. Tosses 'Pay-To-Play' Suit Against Siemens

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower suit brought by a former Siemens Medical Solutions employee who claims she was wrongfully fired for reporting that the company allegedly engaged in a "pay-to-play" scheme, finding that the employee failed to establish the company did anything wrong. Katherine A. Lomaskin, a former senior-level Siemens employee, claimed in her suit that she was fired after telling her supervisors that the company allegedly agreed to make donations to Pennsylvania State University in exchange for noncompetitive, fixed-price contracts, according to the opinion. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno tossed the suit, finding...

