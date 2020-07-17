BakerHostetler Can't Ax Suit Over Ex-Clients' Illegal Gains

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge has declined to nix a suit accusing BakerHostetler LLP of giving executives with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. bad advice on complying with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Judge Ramy I. Djerassi said in an order on July 13 that whether the firm's conduct was "outrageous" was a question of fact and that the claims for breach of contract and negligent representation were valid under state law. As such, the judge struck down BakerHostetler's preliminary objections to the complaint. Counsel for both parties did not respond Friday to a request for comment. Madrigal President and CEO Paul...

