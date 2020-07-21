Reporting A Cross-Border Cartel? Check The Guidance

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Competition enforcers around the globe are increasingly adopting U.S.-inspired programs that encourage participants in illegal cartels to turn themselves in, along with their partners in corporate crime, in return for leniency. But self-reporting carries risks, even when leniency is available, because leniency regimes differ from country to country and the consequences can still be harsh, especially from enforcement in other jurisdictions and follow-on private litigation. To help enforcers design programs that encourage disclosure and to persuade hesitant lawbreakers to participate in leniency programs, U.S. and European antitrust enforcers have teamed up with some of their international peers to spell out their...

