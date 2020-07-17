Cannabis Bill Roundup: Mo. Medical Pot Regime Takes Shape

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Missouri enacted legislation to keep products from its nascent medical marijuana program out of the hands of minors, while a California bill to help banks run checks on cannabis clients took a step forward in the Senate. Here, Law360 takes stock of recent developments in cannabis legislation. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law Monday that adds several new restrictions and provisions to the state's medical cannabis regime, which is in the process of being developed. The bill, H. 1896, specifies that no edible product or its packaging "shall be designed in the shape of a human, animal, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS