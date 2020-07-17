Brand Battles: Allergan Raises Eyebrow Over Botox TM

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Allergan Inc. is asking to block an application for a "NoBotox" anti-aging cream, arguing that people may confuse it with its Botox treatment — plus five other new TTAB cases you need to know. Botox Finds a Major Wrinkle Allergan, which owns the Botox franchise, went to the board this week to stop a small skincare company from registering "NoBotox" as a trademark for a potential anti-aging facial cream. The drugmaker warned that the application — filed by Atlanta-based Age Advantage Brands LLC in November — would...

