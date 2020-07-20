Feds Say DC Circ. Can't Review 3rd Country Transit Process

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the D.C. Circuit to reject an appeal challenging the process by which asylum-seekers must first seek protection in countries they pass en route to the U.S., saying the dispute is out of courts' purview. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the appeals court on Friday that a D.C. federal judge had correctly tossed all but one claim from over one hundred asylum-seekers' challenge to how border officers carry out a policy that effectively strips asylum eligibility from migrants who cross a third country before they reach the U.S. The asylum seekers challenging the procedures hadn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS