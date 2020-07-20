Investment Expert From UK Sues For EB-1 Status

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A British financier sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Friday in D.C. federal court, claiming the agency disregarded evidence in denying him an EB-1 visa, including overlooking press coverage that demonstrates his renown in the field of quantitative risk management. Bernard David Nelson, who applied for the visa for foreigners with "extraordinary ability" in their field, says that he submitted evidence for five of the 10 criteria USCIS uses to determine if an individual is outstanding. That was two more than required, but the agency dismissed three of his claims — including news coverage of him and his work — leaving...

