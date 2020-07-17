S. Fla. Universities Face Class Actions For COVID-19 Closures

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Two private South Florida universities have landed in Florida federal court facing proposed class actions from students who say they should receive partial refunds of tuition and fees because of the schools' suspension of on-campus classes and activities this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynn University in Boca Raton on Friday removed a lawsuit filed in May by undergraduate student Raymond Gibson to federal court, and Fort Lauderdale-based Nova Southeastern University was hit with a new lawsuit Wednesday by Leo Ferretti, a recent graduate. "Plaintiff does not impugn defendant for taking measures to protect the public health; but defendant must...

