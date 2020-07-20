Kanye Accused Of Dodging Deposition In Prayer Clip IP Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Kanye West has been refusing to schedule his deposition in a case alleging he sampled an audio recording of a young girl praying on his 2016 album "The Life of Pablo" without permission, the girl's parents told a South Carolina federal court Friday. The dispute centers on a segment in "Ultralight Beam," the album's opening track, which begins with the voice of a young girl saying, "We don't want no devils in the house, we want the Lord." The adoptive parents of the girl, named in the suit as N.G., lodged their complaint last year. According to the suit, N.G.'s biological...

