DOE Trans Student-Athlete Letter Accords With Title IX

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- On May 15, the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights informed Connecticut school athletic officials that they violated Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, when they "placed female student-athletes in athletic events against male student-athletes, resulting in competitive disadvantages for female student-athletes."[1] On June 4, sports attorney Ron Katz argued in a Law360 guest article that the OCR letter is "doomed" by what he claimed were "three fatal errors of fact."[2] This article refutes that argument and explains why the OCR's determination is well grounded in the plain language and intent of Title IX. Early in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS