Hanes Hits Keds With Suit Over License For Champion TM

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Hanes hit Keds in Massachusetts federal court Friday with a suit alleging the shoe company infringed on its trademark and breached a license agreement between the two companies for Champion-branded shoes in the international market. Underwear giant Hanes, which has owned the century-old Champion athletic wear line since 2006, says in the complaint that Keds and Champion for decades operated under a licensing agreement where they shared the "Champion" trademark in the U.S., Canadian and Puerto Rican markets, but would need to seek its own trademark in other countries. An international ad by Keds, which Hanes alleges infringes its trademark. (Court documents) But...

