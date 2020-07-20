SEC's Proxy Advice Reform Would Benefit Economy, Country

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. economy faces major long-term challenges when it comes to business creation and entrepreneurship. Since the 2008 financial crisis, we haven't seen the same historic rate of businesses being started. In addition, over the last two decades, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce study revealed that there has been a steady decline, roughly 50%, in the number of public companies in the U.S. In other words, we aren't seeing businesses start and grow in the same way we used to. This is troubling since growing businesses have historically provided the innovation and job creation that we so desperately need. Today, public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS