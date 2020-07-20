Contractor Wants $3M More For On-Time Wind Farm Work

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A contractor claims in a new lawsuit that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. refused to adapt the timeline for work on a wind farm despite major weather-induced setbacks and should pay an extra $3 million for the additional costs the contractor faced to complete work on time. North Dakota-based Wanzek Construction Inc. filed the complaint Friday in Florida federal court against the U.S. arm of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Wanzek alleges that despite harsh weather making it unlikely a project on an Iowa wind farm could be finished on time, Siemens refused to alter a work agreement — forcing the contractor to...

