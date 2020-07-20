'Men's Rights' Atty Named As Killer Of Federal Judge's Son

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT) -- The deceased gunman suspected of killing U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son and wounding her husband at their New Jersey home was identified as Roy Den Hollander, a solo "men's rights" attorney who has argued before her, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Law enforcement officials didn't immediately respond to requests to confirm reports that Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car in the Catskill Mountains in New York, news reports said. A FedEx package addressed to the judge was found in his car, reports said. The attorney challenging the military's male-only draft in a case...

