BDO Escapes Developer's Claim Of Barclays Swap Plot

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 6:06 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday tossed out a property developer's conspiracy suit against accounting firm BDO because identical claims have already been struck out against Barclays Bank PLC in a parallel suit. Judge Nicholas Vineall ruled that Elite Property Holdings Ltd.'s case against BDO LLP "alleges the same conspiracy" as the Barclays claim, which the Court of Appeal ruled last year had "no reasonable prospect of success." The company had sought to convince the London court that BDO's appointment as a receiver over its nursing homes after they suffered losses on several swaps arranged by Barclays was part of a conspiracy....

