CBD Retailer Says Trace Metal Claims Too Vague To Stand

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A CBD company has moved to dismiss a proposed class action from a consumer who claimed its products had trace amounts of metal, saying the claims are too vague and that the court can't decide this issue anyway because of forthcoming federal CBD regulations. CBD American Shaman LLC said Friday that plaintiff Michael S. Davis did not specify which and how many products he sent to a third-party lab before allegedly learning that hemp oil items he purchased in December and January failed a test for copper, nickel and lead. Davis claims to have sent "several of the unopened products" to...

