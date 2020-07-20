Late Rep. Lewis Leaves Legacy Of Tax Justice In Congress

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Over the last three decades in Congress, most pieces of major tax legislation geared toward helping poor and low-income working Americans receive their fair share of tax benefits had one chief supporter: Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday at 80, fought tirelessly for federal tax policies that would benefit low-income workers and families. (AP) The 17-term Democratic congressman died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. Beyond his history as a civil rights icon who walked beside Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis left a legacy of fighting for tax justice on the House Ways...

