Jump-Rope Maker Gets PTAB To Nix Rival's Handle Patents

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Rogue Fitness has scored a pair of victories at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, wiping out two of a rival's patents covering jump-rope handles that the inventors credit with creating the fastest jump-rope in the world. But Friday's decisions said the technology was obvious because skilled artisans would have been motivated to combine elements of existing technology to arrive at Colorado-based Jump Rope System LLC's claimed inventions. The decisions could mark the end of the road for Jump Rope System's infringement suit against Rogue Fitness, since the nixed patents are the only two at stake in the parallel litigation....

