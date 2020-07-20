Avenatti Is Out Of Money For Legal Fees, Lawyer Says

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti is out of money and can't afford the legal fees for his upcoming embezzlement trial, his counsel told a California federal judge over the weekend, asking to continue representing the embattled attorney on a publicly funded basis. H. Dean Steward has been representing Avenatti from the very beginning of the embezzlement case accusing the attorney of stealing funds from his clients, but his retainer "has long since run out" and Avenatti doesn't have the money to pay his counsel, according to an ex parte application filed Saturday. With Avenatti's trial looming in December, Steward asked the court to appoint...

